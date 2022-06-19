Akshay Kumar And Nitara Have This 'Annual Ritual' On Father's Day, Twinkle Khanna Posts Video; Watch

Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a glimpse of the Father’s Day ritual performed by Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara in their garden. The clip sees Akshay as he holds the branch of a Safed Jamun tree in their compound, while Nitara pics the fruit. Twinkle shared that the following is their “annual ritual,” where e they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time.

We see Akshay dressed in a pink striped shirt as she holds a bowl in his hands and Nitara fills the bowl with the fruits. The video summarises how the father-daughter duo bond with each other as they pick fruits.

Along with the clip, The Ms Funnybones author wrote, “The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit.It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time.They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines.”

“Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads :)Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K..,” added Twinkle.

Check the clip here:

Soon after the post was shared, scores of fans showered likes on the post. Akshay dropped a red heart emoticon, while Tisca Chopra wrote, “Awww.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s latest period drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ released earlier this month. The film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi marked the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar. After struggling to keep up at the box office, the film earned around Rs 66 crore.

Akshay Kumar has a slew of upcoming projects in his kitty. His next, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will release on August 11, clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The actor also has ‘Ram Setu’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’ with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, ‘Mission Cinderella’, ‘Selfiee’ with Emraan Hashmi and ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake in the pipeline.

