»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts

Also starring actor Ashutosh Rana as a religious fanatic who believes in the sacrifice of children to gain immortality, Sangharsh is counted among India's popular pyschological thriller films that dealt with the issues of child abductions and murders. It featured Alia Bhatt as a child actor.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
Sangharsh poster (Image: IMDb)
As Tanuja Chandra's 1999 hit film Sangharsh completed 19 years on Monday, actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta turned nostalgic and recounted their memories.

Preity tweeted: "After all these years, this film remains closest to my heart. If I was not an actor, I would probably be Reet Oberoi from 'Sangharsh'. Thank you to the Bhatts and Tanuja for this opportunity. Thank you Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana for making it so special. 19 years Of 'Sangharsh'."




Retweeting her post, Akshay tweeted: "The sentiment is mutual."




Also starring actor Ashutosh Rana as a religious fanatic who believes in the sacrifice of children to gain immortality, Sangharsh is counted among India's popular pyschological thriller films that dealt with the issues of child abductions and murders. It featured Alia Bhatt as a child actor.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is returning to the big screen after a long break with Bhaiaji Superhit, while Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Housefull 4 and Kesari.

(With IANS inputs)
