karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
Also starring actor Ashutosh Rana as a religious fanatic who believes in the sacrifice of children to gain immortality, Sangharsh is counted among India's popular pyschological thriller films that dealt with the issues of child abductions and murders. It featured Alia Bhatt as a child actor.
Sangharsh poster (Image: IMDb)
As Tanuja Chandra's 1999 hit film Sangharsh completed 19 years on Monday, actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta turned nostalgic and recounted their memories.
Preity tweeted: "After all these years, this film remains closest to my heart. If I was not an actor, I would probably be Reet Oberoi from 'Sangharsh'. Thank you to the Bhatts and Tanuja for this opportunity. Thank you Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Rana for making it so special. 19 years Of 'Sangharsh'."
Retweeting her post, Akshay tweeted: "The sentiment is mutual."
On the work front, Preity Zinta is returning to the big screen after a long break with Bhaiaji Superhit, while Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Housefull 4 and Kesari.
(With IANS inputs)
