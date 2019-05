Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte Wish Women and Girls on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Happy #MenstrualHygieneDay to all the Girls, Mothers and Sisters. Lets all help every girl child feel Hygienic, Safe & Confident every day of the month #Period 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Id7sVHFYS0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2019

On #MenstrualHygieneDay, let us celebrate the original Indian superhero: Arunachalam Muruganantham. Read his story

The Sanitary Man from a Sacred Land from @mrsfunnybones #TheLegendOfLakshmiPrasad only on our app! https://t.co/Uv7SV56bZT pic.twitter.com/Ihs9Z8sYJG — Juggernaut Books (@juggernautbooks) May 28, 2019

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was seen forwarding the agenda of menstrual hygiene and health for women and girls in Padman, took to social media to wish females across the globe a happy Menstrual Hygiene Day. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message for all the women across the globe.Not just Akshay, his co-star from the R Blaki directorial, Radhika Apte also shared a loving message for women and girls around the world while she posted a still of herself as Gayatri from Padman. The 2018 social drama film is inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who introduced low-cost sanitary pads in India.Muruganantham's story has also found references in Twinkle Khanna's book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and the Oscar winning short documentary film Period. End of Sentence, by filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi.Posting an image from Padman that shows him holding a sanitary pad while he is surrounded by women on all sides, Kumar wrote, "Happy #MenstrualHygieneDay to all the Girls, Mothers and Sisters. Lets all help every girl child feel Hygienic, Safe & Confident every day of the month #Period."While sharing her close-up still from Padman, Apte wrote, "Happy menstrual hygiene day!! #28thmay #menstrualhygieneday."On the occasion, Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna also retweeted an article on Arunachalam Muruganantham.Balki's Padman took home the DadaSaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards for Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and R Balki in the Best Actor, Actress and Director category. Padman was a successful venture and earned critical acclaim for the makers as well.On the movies front, Kumar's upcoming films include Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. He has also announced a web series in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, which will mark his debut in digital/streaming space,Follow @News18Movies for more