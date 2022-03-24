Akshay Kumar And Radhika Madan Are Set to Star in Hindi Remake of Sorrarai Pottru?

Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru was highly praised for its writing and performance by lead actor Suriya who most recently impressed everyone with his role in Jai Bhim. Soorarai Pottru, released in 2020, was also among the 10 Indian films to screen under the Best Foreign category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The film is now being remade in Hindi, and Akshay Kumar is reportedly headlining it. Now the fresh news is that Radhika Madan might have been cast opposite Akshay in Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake.

According to a Mid-day report, the Angrezi Medium actress will play the role of a rural woman in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. “The film is in pre-production stage, with the director having reportedly set the adaptation in western India. In all likelihood, Radhika will play a woman from rural Maharashtra. She will have to learn a specific dialect before the film goes on floors,” the news portal quoted their source as saying.

Sudha Kongara, who directed the original, will sit in the director’s chair once again for the Hindi remake. Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Simplifly Deccan (formerly known as Air Deccan) founder G.R. Gopinath who introduced the first low-cost air carrier in the country.

While the makers have not made any official announcement about Radhika Madan’s inclusion in the film, the Hindi remake could very well mark the first collaboration between her and Akshay Kumar.

Radhika, in her just four-year-old film career, has starred in some of the notable projects such as Pataakha and Angrezi Medium. She was last seen in romantic drama Shiddat alongside Sunny Kaushal. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1 last year.

Akshay, on the other hand, saw the release of Bachchhan Paandey last week. The action drama, also starring Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez, received mixed reviews from the audience.

