Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty Shut Down Report of Fallout with a Hilarious Video
After an entertainment website claimed that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have stopped talking to each other on the sets of Sooryavanshi, the two decided to respond to it with a funny fake fight.
In B-Town, gossip spreads faster than wildfire. Who is dating whom, who had a fallout with whom, where did stars have dinner and who was not invited to the big party - these questions keep Bollywood buffs' curiosity piqued. And now, to add to list of this rumours and gossip, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty has decided to add some spice of sarcasm.
The Mission Mangal actor shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday. The 30-second-long clip opens with Katrina Kaif reading out an online report of Akshay and his Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty's supposed fallout.
The headline of the report read, 'Breaking: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a major fallout over Sooryavanshi; Karan Johar plays mediator.' Katrina then adds, "Akshay and Rohit had a fallout, watch it live."
Akshay and Rohit make an entry by pouncing on one another and attacking each other with fake punches. Soon, some extras join in the clip, trying to separate the two and calm them down. And just then, Akshay screams, "We had a fallout! Hume ladna padega (We'll have to fight)."
The hilarious video ends with the actor and filmmaker falling to the ground chanting "we had a fallout", and so, quite literally, they fall to the ground.
#BreakingNews - A fallout which might just make your day 🙃 pic.twitter.com/gH2jgTQqhT— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019
This funny video went viral instantly with over 18 thousand likes on Twitter. In fact, Twitterati lauded Akshay and Rohit for being a sport and hilariously expressing their side of the story.
The Bollywood Hungama report claimed that due to deteriorating relations, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have had a major fallout while shooting for Sooryavanshi and stopped communicating with each other completely. The report quoted a source saying that there were massive creative differences on the script and the way the movie was being shot which apparently led to a showdown between the two one day.
