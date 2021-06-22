Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan Play Cricket in This Unseen BTS Photo

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan have a huge stature in the movie industry. Their camaraderie dates back to the time when the two featured in the 1997 film, Dil To Pagal Hai. Directed by Yash Chopra, the musical romance starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles. Recently, a throwback picture of Akshay and Shah Rukh showcasing their cricketing skills has been doing rounds on the internet.

The unseen picture from the sets of the film is pure gold as it evoked several memories attached to the romantic flick. In the BTS click, Akshay is seen batting while Shah Rukh is seen behind the wickets. Straight from the 90s, the picture is a true treasure. Both the actors are seen rocking the yesteryear’s fashion fad of keeping long locks. While Akshay is seen adorning a proper formal look with a white button-down and grey trousers, Shah Rukh is dispensing a smart casual look adorning pair of denims with an open black shirt.

SRK played the lead role in the film while Akshay had a cameo. Shah Rukh essayed the protagonist, Rahul who runs a dance troupe and is the main choreographer. The film depicts a love triangle wherein Rahul’s childhood friend and main performer of her musical troupe Nisha falls in love with him. Failing to reciprocate love to her, Rahul starts to love Pooja, an attractive dancer who joins the group as a replacement after Nisha gets injured. Akshay plays the role Ajay, Pooja’s childhood friend who loves her and wants to marry her.

While fans are rooting to see both the actors together on the screen again, Shah Rukh’s witty response on not working with Akshay says it all. In previous interviews, the actor said, “I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up." The actor further mentioned that he is a nocturnal person and not many people are fond of shooting at night like him.

