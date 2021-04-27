Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Donate 100 Oxygen Concentrators Amid Covid Crisis

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the nation badly. Many celebrities and influencers have been doing their bit to fight against the pandemic by donating and amplifying verified information. The latest among them is former Bollywood actress and author Twinkle Khanna who announced that she, along with husband Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organisation.

Taking to social media, Twinkle wrote, “Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads. Let’s all do our bit (sic)."

She also shared a message of positivity on her Instagram caption. She wrote, “I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Meanwhile, Akshay recently recovered from Covid-19. He contracted the Coronavirus on the sets of Ram Setu and was hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Twinkle had taken to Instagram to announce that he had been discharged with a Simpsons-style caricature of the couple. She captioned it, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell"

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Ram Setu, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj in the pipeline.

