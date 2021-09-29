Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's 'Jab We Met to What The Heck' Story Will Leave You in Splits

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar‘s wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a series of candid pictures of them that she titled “marriage diaries". The pictures showed Akshay and Twinkle engaged in a discussion at a cafe.

Commenting on their marriage of several years, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages."

“You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck! #marriagediaries #bestfriends," read the concluding part of her short note.

Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and Akshay’s Bell Bottom co-star Huma Qureshi left laughter emojis in the comments section of the post. Twinkle and Akshay have been married since 2001. They have two children, daughter Nitara and son Aarav.

Akshay Kumar is currently in London, where he is shooting for the film Cinderella. Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar lost his mother Aruna Bhatia - the actor had flown back from the UK to be with her when she was admitted to the hospital. Days after her death, Akshay Kumar returned to the UK with wife Twinkle and kids Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay Kumar’s line-up of films includes Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. The makers of police drama Sooryavanshi recently announced that the actioner will release in theatres on Diwali this year. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn as well as Ranveer Singh. It has been directed by Rohit Shetty.

