Akshay Kumar Announces 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat', Madalsa Sharma Posts Fun Video With Anupamaa Cast

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a sight to behold in her latest Instagram post. The actress who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town has dropped a couple of stunning pictures. Clad in pink saree paired with matching blouse and heavily embellished jewellery, she looks amazing in the frame as she flashes her brightest smile. She kept her hair tied in a bun and her make-up was also on point. She captioned her post with a romantic note as she wrote that if she’s in love or she’s the love.

Divyanka Tripathi Breaks the Internet in Gorgeous Pink Saree, See Pics

Daily soap Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts and has been one of the most loved TV shows. With several twists and turns, the show manages to hold the attention of its viewers. With the show soaring to new heights, several reports recently claimed that all is not well between Anupamaa co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. It has been reported that a cold war between the two has divided the star cast into two groups. But a video shared by Madalsa Sharma, who is playing the role of Kavya, brushes away all the rumours.

Anupamaa: Amid Rumours of Tiff Between Rupali and Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma Posts Fun Video With Cast

In 2019, Akshay Kumar made his music video debut with Filhaal, an emotional song about a former couple. The music video saw him romancing Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. This collaboration went on to become extremely successful with Filhaal becoming one of the biggest singles of the year. Now, the Bollywood superstar has announced the teaser date for Filhaal’s sequel. He also shared the first look of the music video. Titled ‘Filhaal 2- Mohabbat,’ the poster shows Akshay and Nupur on a motorcycle. “And the pain continues… If Filhaal touched your heart Heart suit, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul Dizzy symbol Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!" Akshay tweeted.

Akshay Kumar Announces ‘Filhaal 2- Mohabbat’ With Nupur Sanon, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Milind Soman treated fans to Throwback Thursday on Instagram, sharing stills from various modelling shoots down the years. The retrospective pictures from different years of his career took netizens on a journey from being a model to a fitness aficionado.

Milind Soman’s Throwback Thursday Treat: Stills from Shoots Over the Years

Rakhi Sawant has been creating a huge buzz since her new song titled Dream Mein Entry released on June 18 on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel. The music video is getting a good response and has crossed more than 4 million views and 2 lakh likes. On Wednesday, when she was spotted outside a gym, paparazzi surrounded her. During her interaction, she talked about the success of her latest track and Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, even before the show begins airing on television, the diva seemingly revealed the winner of Season 11.

Rakhi Sawant Blurts Out Name Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here