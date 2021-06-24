Akshay Kumar Announces 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' With Nupur Sanon, Fans Can't Keep Calm

In 2019, Akshay Kumar made his music video debut with Filhaal, an emotional song about a former couple. The music video saw him romancing Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. This collaboration went on to become extremely successful with Filhaal becoming one of the biggest singles of the year.

Now, the Bollywood superstar has announced the teaser date for Filhaal’s sequel. He also shared the first look of the music video. Titled ‘Filhaal 2- Mohabbat,’ the poster shows Akshay and Nupur on a motorcycle. “And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart Heart suit, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul Dizzy symbol Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!" Akshay tweeted.

Nupur, who rose to fame with the music video, also shared the announcement on Instagram. “Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai!!! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse karne ke liye !! And the pain continues," she wrote.

Filhaal was sung by BPraak. It was written and composed by Jaani. Actor and singer Ammy Virk also made a special appearance in the video.

After the success of Filhaal, an unplugged version of the song was also released, which was sung by Nupur. Filhaal also made headlines as it crossed 1 billion views since its release in November 9, 2019.

