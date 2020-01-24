Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon Announce Filhall Part 2 and Fans Can't Keep Calm

Akshay Kumar ventured into a new field last year by appearing in a music video. Sung by B Praak, Filhall also starred Nupur Sanon. The song has garnered love and appreciation from all quarters, raking over 54 crore views on YouTube. Now, the massive hit will see a second part soon.

The lyrical melody was presented by the Desi Melodies and went on to become one of the most successful singles of 2019. The video narrated the tale of former lovers, played by Akshay and Nupur, who meet each other under new circumstances.

The ending of the story hinted at a chance of a possible sequel and makers are going to fulfill this dream now.

Akshay took to his personal Instagram account to announce the arrival of the second part of the hit number.

He captioned the post, ‘The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2’. The post has already received millions of likes after being shared. Akshay's music video announcement also pleasantly shocked fans. Most welcomed the news.

One Instagram user thanked Akshay for the news and said that he was eagerly waiting for this. Another wrote, ‘Can’t wait’.

Many appreciated the first part and expressed how excited they were for the release of Filhall part 2.

Although, Akshay did not reveal the date of release, one can expect it to be not far away.

Nupur, Kriti Sanon's sister, also posted the news on her social media handle. Kriti and Akshay will be seen onscreen in Bachchan Pandey, releasing 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.