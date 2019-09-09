Akshay Kumar Announces Historical Drama Prithviraj on Birthday, Release Date, Teaser Poster Unveiled
On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his highly speculated film 'Prithviraj'.
Image of Akshya Kumar, Prithviraj poster, courtesy of Instagram
Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed his participation in the highly speculated project Prithviraj, which is touted to be a historical, war drama. Akshay made the official announcement via an Instagram post on Monday morning, which also marks the actor's 52nd birthday. The period film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will release on Diwali 2020.
Announcing Prithviraj, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020."
Alongside the announcement, Akshay also unveiled a motion poster of Prithviraj on YouTube.
Check out Akshay's post about the film and Prithviraj's motion poster here:
View this post on Instagram
Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO
Although more details related to the project are yet to come in, Prithviraj will reportedly revolve around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is said to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.
Certain reports have claimed that Sanjay Dutt is being considered for the role of villain in Prithviraj. As per bhaskar.com, Sanjay could be seen playing the role of Muhammad Ghori.
Follow @News18Movies for more
