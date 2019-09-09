Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Announces Historical Drama Prithviraj on Birthday, Release Date, Teaser Poster Unveiled

On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his highly speculated film 'Prithviraj'.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Announces Historical Drama Prithviraj on Birthday, Release Date, Teaser Poster Unveiled
Image of Akshya Kumar, Prithviraj poster, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed his participation in the highly speculated project Prithviraj, which is touted to be a historical, war drama. Akshay made the official announcement via an Instagram post on Monday morning, which also marks the actor's 52nd birthday. The period film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will release on Diwali 2020.

Announcing Prithviraj, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020."

Alongside the announcement, Akshay also unveiled a motion poster of Prithviraj on YouTube.

Check out Akshay's post about the film and Prithviraj's motion poster here:

Although more details related to the project are yet to come in, Prithviraj will reportedly revolve around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is said to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Certain reports have claimed that Sanjay Dutt is being considered for the role of villain in Prithviraj. As per bhaskar.com, Sanjay could be seen playing the role of Muhammad Ghori.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram