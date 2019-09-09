Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed his participation in the highly speculated project Prithviraj, which is touted to be a historical, war drama. Akshay made the official announcement via an Instagram post on Monday morning, which also marks the actor's 52nd birthday. The period film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will release on Diwali 2020.

Announcing Prithviraj, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan - in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020."

Alongside the announcement, Akshay also unveiled a motion poster of Prithviraj on YouTube.

Check out Akshay's post about the film and Prithviraj's motion poster here:

Although more details related to the project are yet to come in, Prithviraj will reportedly revolve around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Chauhan. It is said to go on floors by November this year. The biopic will be shot in Mumbai and Rajasthan.

Certain reports have claimed that Sanjay Dutt is being considered for the role of villain in Prithviraj. As per bhaskar.com, Sanjay could be seen playing the role of Muhammad Ghori.

