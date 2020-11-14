Akshay Kumar Announces New Film Ram Setu, Ranveer-Deepika Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Akshay Kumar's Diwali gift to fans this year is the announcement of his forthcoming film Ram Setu. Akshay unveiled the poster of the film, in which he is seen in a long hairdo and a grey T-Shirt, a blue denim shirt and black cargo pants. The poster also has a photo of Lord Ram in the background.

This year Diwali is extra special for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as it coincides with their second wedding anniversary. Ranveer began the day with a love-filled post dedicated to his wife, alongwith unseen photos from their wedding in Italy.

Shweta Singh Kirti has urged people to celebrate Diwali as her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, would, by sharing love and by kindling hope in the hearts of many.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood, has been busy helping her mother do up their place for Diwali. Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of little Inaaya making a rangoli to decorate their home.

This year Diwali and Children's Day has coincided and since it's also a long weekend, OTT platforms have brought out their much-awaited titles. With the release of films like Ludo and Chhalang, and web series Aashram season 2 and MumBhai, it's a packed weekend for binge-watchers.

