Akshay Kumar Answers Call on Reporter's Phone Kept for Interview, Watch Video
A reporter's phone rang in the midst of a press conference and Akshay Kumar answered it in his own style.
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Akshay Kumar can be seen enjoying the promotions of Mission Mangal unlike any of his projects before. He is chilling out with the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, while they tour India putting word out for the Jagan Shakti directorial before it releases on August 15.
During a press conference, Akshay brought forth his comic side once again when he answered a reporter's phone that was kept on a table near the actor. The phone was apparently recording bytes from the session and Akshay, as he heard the phone ringing, took it up and answered the call.
He said, "Hello, Namashkar. We are here at a press conference. This is Akshay Kumar speaking," as he disconnected the call and kept the phone back in its place. His co-stars from Mission Mangal could not help but crack up seeing the actor's move to answer a call on the reporter's cell phone. Watch video here:
In Mission Mangal, Akshay will be essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO, while Vidya will be seen playing the role of Tara Shinde. Sonakshi will be playing Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best.
Mission Mangal is based on the story of scientists who made Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) a success in 2013.
