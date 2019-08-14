Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Answers Call on Reporter's Phone Kept for Interview, Watch Video

A reporter's phone rang in the midst of a press conference and Akshay Kumar answered it in his own style.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Answers Call on Reporter's Phone Kept for Interview, Watch Video
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Loading...

Akshay Kumar can be seen enjoying the promotions of Mission Mangal unlike any of his projects before. He is chilling out with the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, while they tour India putting word out for the Jagan Shakti directorial before it releases on August 15.

Read: Watch Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar's 'Antariksh se Antakshari Tak Ka Safar' During Mission Mangal Promotions

During a press conference, Akshay brought forth his comic side once again when he answered a reporter's phone that was kept on a table near the actor. The phone was apparently recording bytes from the session and Akshay, as he heard the phone ringing, took it up and answered the call.

He said, "Hello, Namashkar. We are here at a press conference. This is Akshay Kumar speaking," as he disconnected the call and kept the phone back in its place. His co-stars from Mission Mangal could not help but crack up seeing the actor's move to answer a call on the reporter's cell phone. Watch video here:

In Mission Mangal, Akshay will be essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO, while Vidya will be seen playing the role of Tara Shinde. Sonakshi will be playing Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best.

Mission Mangal is based on the story of scientists who made Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) a success in 2013.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram