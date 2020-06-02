Akshay Kumar Appeals Everyone To Return To Work And Take Precautions

Akshay Kumar has urged his fans and viewers to return to their work places after the lockdown opened. In a new video posted by PIB, Kumar can be seen talking to a fellow actor about taking necessary precautions while joinig back the work.

Our battle with #COVID19 is not over, but we will not be afraid of the virus. We will take all precautions and we are going to move on with our lives



⁦@akshaykumar⁩ @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona #BreakTheStigma pic.twitter.com/EKxcwwhVb3 — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) June 2, 2020

Kumar advocates the use of masks and following the social distancing rules all the time. The government has started easing out the lockdown in a phased manner.

Earlier, Kumar was accused of flying her sister and her family on a chartered plane during lockdown. To which, he responded on Twitter. He said, "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is fake from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!"

"Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports," he added.

On the film front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi and Laxxmi Bomb. He also has Prithiviraj biopic.