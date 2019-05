Akshay Kumar Applies Kajal in Laxmmi Bomb Poster, Announces Release Date

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to unveil the first motion picture poster of his upcoming horror-comedy film--Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). In the upcoming film, which will release on June 5, 2020, Akshay plays the character of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman. Entering Akshay's body is how the woman takes revenge from those who caused her death.The poster has Akshay looking into the mirror as he applies kohl in his eyes. He looks eerie as he does that, while the red sparks surrounding Akshay's face spell doom for whosoever is against him. In the post, Akshay has promised to deliver a 'bomb' of a story through Laxmmi Bomb.Captioning the poster, Akshay wrote, "Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June 2020, Fox Star Studios Presents. A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Written by Farhad Samji, Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films, Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar, Produced by Fox Star Studios." (sic)Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is directing Laxmmi Bomb. He has also helmed the Tamil franchise down south. The film has already gone on floors and Kiara Advani will play a pivotal role in the film. Tusshar Kapoor will also join the two stars in the outing. Laxmmi Bomb will mark the return of AKshay in the horror-comedy genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which came out in 2007. Fans will look up to Akshay's role in Laxmmi Bomb eagerly.Follow @News18Movies for more