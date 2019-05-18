English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Applies Kajal in Laxmmi Bomb Poster, Announces Release Date
Akshay Kumar will play the role of a possessed man in the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Laxmmi Bomb.' It will release on June 5, 2020.
Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Loading...
Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to unveil the first motion picture poster of his upcoming horror-comedy film--Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). In the upcoming film, which will release on June 5, 2020, Akshay plays the character of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman. Entering Akshay's body is how the woman takes revenge from those who caused her death.
The poster has Akshay looking into the mirror as he applies kohl in his eyes. He looks eerie as he does that, while the red sparks surrounding Akshay's face spell doom for whosoever is against him. In the post, Akshay has promised to deliver a 'bomb' of a story through Laxmmi Bomb.
Captioning the poster, Akshay wrote, "Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June 2020, Fox Star Studios Presents. A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Written by Farhad Samji, Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films, Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar, Produced by Fox Star Studios." (sic)
Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is directing Laxmmi Bomb. He has also helmed the Tamil franchise down south. The film has already gone on floors and Kiara Advani will play a pivotal role in the film. Tusshar Kapoor will also join the two stars in the outing. Laxmmi Bomb will mark the return of AKshay in the horror-comedy genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which came out in 2007. Fans will look up to Akshay's role in Laxmmi Bomb eagerly.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The poster has Akshay looking into the mirror as he applies kohl in his eyes. He looks eerie as he does that, while the red sparks surrounding Akshay's face spell doom for whosoever is against him. In the post, Akshay has promised to deliver a 'bomb' of a story through Laxmmi Bomb.
Captioning the poster, Akshay wrote, "Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June 2020, Fox Star Studios Presents. A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Written by Farhad Samji, Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films, Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar, Produced by Fox Star Studios." (sic)
View this post on Instagram
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is directing Laxmmi Bomb. He has also helmed the Tamil franchise down south. The film has already gone on floors and Kiara Advani will play a pivotal role in the film. Tusshar Kapoor will also join the two stars in the outing. Laxmmi Bomb will mark the return of AKshay in the horror-comedy genre after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which came out in 2007. Fans will look up to Akshay's role in Laxmmi Bomb eagerly.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Sets Standards We Thought Would Never Be Achieved: Dravid
- Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
- Asus ZenFone 6 With Unique Flip-Camera, Snapdragon 855 Goes Official
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results