Akshay Kumar Asks Fans to Contribute Towards Ram Temple Construction

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media, urging fans and followers to make contributions for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In the clip, he narrated a tale from the Hindu epic Ramayana to inspire his fans to make donations.

Interestingly, Akshay has also announced Ram Setu, which will be reportedly shot in Ayodhya.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind gave the first donation for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. He donated Rs 5,00,100 to a joint delegation of office bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Ram Mandir Trust at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With this donation by President Kovind on January 15, the fund collection drive for the Ram temple started across the country. The campaign will run till February 27.

As claimed by Vinod Bansal, the VHP national spokesperson, a massive public outreach campaign would be launched to cover 13 crore families across 5.25 lakh villages in the country for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. As many as 65 crore people from 13 crore families would be directly linked with the Ram Mandir fund donation drive.

(With IANS inputs)