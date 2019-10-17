Akshay Kumar Asks Housefull 4 Cast to Sell Tea on Train, Watch Who Does Best
With Indian Railways offering trains for film promotions, 'Housefull 4' cast had a blast on the tracks as they promoted their upcoming venture with much enthusiasm.
Image of Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 cast (Courtesy of Instagram)
Team Housefull 4 seems to be enjoying a gala time during film promotions. The makers have hit all the corners right to promote the movie on a grand scale. The cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol, took a special train journey called 'promotion on wheels' from Mumbai to Delhi.
Read: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Co-stars Accuse Him of Not Being Punctual, His Response is Epic
During the fun-filled train promotion journey, the actors involved themselves in a series of games, including a session of antakshari, dance, housie, along with media interaction. Not just this, Akshay Kumar ensured to make his entire team take the #Balachallenge. He shared it with the caption, “Bala fever has reached the #HouseFull4Express.” Here is a glimpse:
Not just this, the action star also made sure to have a fun time while giving interviews. For this, he made the entire cast enact the tea-selling vendors on the station. Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey win the trophy with their unmatched skills.
View this post on Instagram
🙃🙃 #housefull4express is a HouseFull of Madness!! @kritisanon @akshaykumar @riteishd @hegdepooja @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @chunkypanday . 💃💃🕺🕺 Team of #Housefull4 ka Madness Overloaded #housefull4express from Mumbai to Delhi 🚈🚉 . _____________________________________ Follow me 👉 @kritigalaxy (दीवानी🎭) _____________________________________ . @kritisanon @kriti.kharbanda @hegdepooja @akshaykumar @riteishd @iambobbydeol @chunkypanday @nadiadwalagrandson #KritiSanon #KritiKharbanda #PoojaHegde #BobbyDeol #RiteishDeshmukh and #chunkypanday at #borivli station as the Housefull team leaves for #newdelhi on a Express train for movie promotions #ManavManglani
When asked, what makes Akshay give so much energy all the time to be a ‘Shaitaan Ka Sala’, he responded that anyone would have done it for the amount of money the actors get.
Housefull 4, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson & Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on 25th October.
Others actors also shared the glimpses of the train journey. Here are some of the fun-filled pictures:
Earlier, the cast of Housefull 4 made news when they shot for The Kapil Sharma Show during morning hours. A few pictures from the sets show Kapil doing Suryanamaskar while Akshay instructs him from a distance. Take a look here:
Read: Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show
View this post on Instagram
For the first time ever, Kapil Sharma not only started shoot at 9am but also went on to do Suryanamaskar on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. The only Bollywood actor to get him to start early and also exercise is none other that fitness enthusiast and superstar Akshay Kumar. #kapilsharma who was earlier captured at the airport looking chubby has got well in shape 👍 #fitindiamovement #kapilsharma #AkshayKumar #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati on KBC, Quits at Rs 7 Crore Question
- You Can Now Stay in Barbie's Iconic Pink Dream House in Malibu for Just Rs 4,200
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- Truecaller Makes a Big Privacy Pitch as Focus on Instant Messaging Intensifies