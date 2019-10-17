Akshay Kumar Asks Housefull 4 Cast to Sell Tea on Train, Watch Who Does Best

Team Housefull 4 seems to be enjoying a gala time during film promotions. The makers have hit all the corners right to promote the movie on a grand scale. The cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol, took a special train journey called 'promotion on wheels' from Mumbai to Delhi.

Read: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Co-stars Accuse Him of Not Being Punctual, His Response is Epic

During the fun-filled train promotion journey, the actors involved themselves in a series of games, including a session of antakshari, dance, housie, along with media interaction. Not just this, Akshay Kumar ensured to make his entire team take the #Balachallenge. He shared it with the caption, “Bala fever has reached the #HouseFull4Express.” Here is a glimpse:

Not just this, the action star also made sure to have a fun time while giving interviews. For this, he made the entire cast enact the tea-selling vendors on the station. Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey win the trophy with their unmatched skills.

When asked, what makes Akshay give so much energy all the time to be a ‘Shaitaan Ka Sala’, he responded that anyone would have done it for the amount of money the actors get.

Housefull 4, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson & Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on 25th October.

Others actors also shared the glimpses of the train journey. Here are some of the fun-filled pictures:

Earlier, the cast of Housefull 4 made news when they shot for The Kapil Sharma Show during morning hours. A few pictures from the sets show Kapil doing Suryanamaskar while Akshay instructs him from a distance. Take a look here:

Read: Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.