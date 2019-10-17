Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Akshay Kumar Asks Housefull 4 Cast to Sell Tea on Train, Watch Who Does Best

With Indian Railways offering trains for film promotions, 'Housefull 4' cast had a blast on the tracks as they promoted their upcoming venture with much enthusiasm.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 17, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Asks Housefull 4 Cast to Sell Tea on Train, Watch Who Does Best
Image of Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 cast (Courtesy of Instagram)

Team Housefull 4 seems to be enjoying a gala time during film promotions. The makers have hit all the corners right to promote the movie on a grand scale. The cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey and Bobby Deol, took a special train journey called 'promotion on wheels' from Mumbai to Delhi.

Read: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Co-stars Accuse Him of Not Being Punctual, His Response is Epic

During the fun-filled train promotion journey, the actors involved themselves in a series of games, including a session of antakshari, dance, housie, along with media interaction. Not just this, Akshay Kumar ensured to make his entire team take the #Balachallenge. He shared it with the caption, “Bala fever has reached the #HouseFull4Express.” Here is a glimpse:

Not just this, the action star also made sure to have a fun time while giving interviews. For this, he made the entire cast enact the tea-selling vendors on the station. Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey win the trophy with their unmatched skills.

View this post on Instagram

🙃🙃 #housefull4express is a HouseFull of Madness!! @kritisanon @akshaykumar @riteishd @hegdepooja @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @chunkypanday . 💃💃🕺🕺 Team of #Housefull4 ka Madness Overloaded #housefull4express from Mumbai to Delhi 🚈🚉 . _____________________________________ Follow me 👉 @kritigalaxy (दीवानी🎭) _____________________________________ . @kritisanon @kriti.kharbanda @hegdepooja @akshaykumar @riteishd @iambobbydeol @chunkypanday @nadiadwalagrandson #KritiSanon #KritiKharbanda #PoojaHegde #BobbyDeol #RiteishDeshmukh and #chunkypanday at #borivli station as the Housefull team leaves for #newdelhi on a Express train for movie promotions #ManavManglani

A post shared by Kriti Sanon Galaxy (दीवानी🎭) (@kritigalaxy) on

When asked, what makes Akshay give so much energy all the time to be a ‘Shaitaan Ka Sala’, he responded that anyone would have done it for the amount of money the actors get.

Housefull 4, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson & Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on 25th October.

Others actors also shared the glimpses of the train journey. Here are some of the fun-filled pictures:

Earlier, the cast of Housefull 4 made news when they shot for The Kapil Sharma Show during morning hours. A few pictures from the sets show Kapil doing Suryanamaskar while Akshay instructs him from a distance. Take a look here:

Read: Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram