Akshay Kumar Assisted Ram Setu's Stunt Team to Design Action Sequences

Akshay Kumar is the ultimate action maverick in Bollywood. The actor is widely popular for his intense and high-octane action sequences in films like Khiladi 420, Tashan, Blue and many more. Not only that, the actor is also known to perform his own stunts. Now after essaying a jocular role in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, the Kambhakht Ishq actor is gearing up to bring back the action with the much-awaited Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu. Interestingly, for the film, Akshay Kumar had taken it upon himself to execute action choreography with the help of Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, there were a number of sequences where Khiladi Kumar had improvised in the context of action. The source revealed, “He would be on the set and improvise the stunts for a better impact. There’s a prolonged action sequence set in Afghanistan, which has been partly choreographed by Akshay himself. Another scene that he improvised throughout the shoot was the motorboat chase sequence. With his experience, he would always sit down with Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh to elevate the scenes further. There have been instances when he performed the stunts before the shoot as a part of the test and safety check.”



The Afghanistan scene and the boat action scenes will collectively form the crux of the movie. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma had expressed his elation in terms of having the best action team for his project. He had said, “For me, it was the best of both worlds where on one hand, I had two of the best action directors – Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh and on the other hand, I had a man synonymous with action in our country. The task we had at hand was to create a new type of action, an action which is not your conventional fight sequences but actually using the environment, the world that is available to you to create magic. Akshay sir understood these nuances and helped elevate this with his understanding and experience of action.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev as it would follow an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge. The film is scheduled to release on October 25 and would be witnessing a box-office clash with Inder Kumar’s comedy Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

