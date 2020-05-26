Akshay Kumar Attends 6am Meeting for Final Narration of Bell Bottom Proving Lockdown Changed Nothing

Akshay Kumar is famous in Bollywood for starting his day really early. Unlike many of his peers who like to party at night and sleep in the next day, Akshay's lights go off before 10 in the night. The actor rises early and is also known to conduct meetings very early in the morning.

Those who work with Akshay know that morning meetings are a part of his normal schedule. The actor attended one of his 6am meetings during the lockdown for the final narration of Bell Bottom. Attending the virtual meeting along with him were producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, director Ranjit Tiwari and screenwriter Aseem Arora.

Nikkhil shared a screenshot of the meeting and tweeted, "Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom Super script."

Jackky too shared the screenshot and said, "My definition of a perfect morning. The final #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjitmtewari @aseemarrora. We are all set - haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad #vashubhagnani we have never had a 6am meeting together!"

Akshay's day starts as early as 5.30 in the morning and ends early too. After an early dinner, he apparently goes to bed by 9pm. "I love my sleep and I love to see the mornings. People who invite me to a party know that I will leave early because I have to be in bed. And let me tell you, I hate night shifts," he had revealed on Koffee with Karan.

Read: Akshay Kumar, R Balki Shoot for Coronavirus Awareness Campaign at Mumbai Studio

Follow @News18Movies for more