Akshay Kumar Attends Aanand L Rai's Mother's Funeral After His Mom Aruna Bhatia's Demise

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on Wednesday morning. Bhatia was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital on Monday in a critical condition. The actor, who was shooting in the UK had flown back to Mumbai after she was admitted to the ICU. After her death, Akshay had taken to Twitter to inform fans with a heartbreaking note. Later in the evening, the actor was spotted at filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s mother’s funeral.

The director also lost his mother on Wednesday. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a picture of the actor at the funeral site. He wrote, “Director #aanandrai too lost his mom today. #akshaykumar attends the funeral today. Om Shanti (sic)."

The actor recently wrapped Atrangi Re, which was directed by Rai. They are also collaborating on Raksha Bandhan, which is their second venture together. The actor had filmed the first schedule of the film with Bhumi Pednekar before flying to the UK. He had penned a sweet note appreciating the director and the film’s second schedule.

“I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent.

And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Akshay tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

The actor received condolences from Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and many others.

