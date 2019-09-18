Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Beats Mumbai Traffic by Taking a Metro Ride, Shares Video with Fans

Akshay Kumar takes a ride in Mumbai Metro and praises the rail service for its efficiency and saving time during peak hours of traffic.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Beats Mumbai Traffic by Taking a Metro Ride, Shares Video with Fans
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram
From performing high octane stunts in his films to spreading awareness about grave issues and now travelling in Mumbai metro, Akshay Kumar is one Bollywood actor, who never ceases to surprise his fans. The actor who is an avid social media user and keeps updating his fans about his daily whereabouts, on Wednesday evening took to Twitter to share a video.

In the video, he tells his fans that he was shooting for his film near Ghatkopar, Mumbai and had to travel to Versova. Due to a surge in the traffic at the peak hours, director Raj Mehta who is helming his next film Good Newwz suggested the actor to take a metro ride and save time.

All praise for the rail service, in a minute and a half long video, the actor explains why he took the ride. He stated that if he was travelling by his car, it would have taken him two hours to reach his destination. But, since his friend Raj encouraged him to take the metro he’ll cover the distance in just 20 minutes. He also hails the metro as the ultimate travel option during Mumbai rains.

Akshay even shared a glimpse of people in the crowded metro. "My ride for today, the @MumMetro ...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic (sic),” he wrote alongside the video.

Mumbai Metro was quick to take cognizance of Akshay's travel and replied to his video by tweeting, “We are really ecstatic that you could rely on #MumbaiMetro to beat the traffic & travel #LikeABoss. Thank you. #HaveAGreatEvening (sic).”

On the work front, Akshay is having a busy year with multiple films in the pipeline. While he was last seen in multi starrer film Mission Mangal, he has Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithiviraj among others in his kitty.

