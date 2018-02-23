Akshay Begins Shooting Kesari, Shares Adorable Picture With Afghani Kids From Set

Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India. pic.twitter.com/OqFjXg6BpJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 22, 2018

: Coming out of his PadMan avatar, actor Akshay Kumar is enjoying shooting with a group of children from Afghanistan for his next film Kesari."Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in 'Kesari' based on the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India," Akshay tweeted on Thursday without revealing the location.Akshay has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. The actor also shared an image in which he is seen posing with the children. He is sporting a saffron turban and a beard in the photograph.Kesari, which is slated for 2019 Holi release, will also feature Parineeti Chopra.