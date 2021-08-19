Akshay Kumar's BellBottom is a Must-watch, Twinkle Khanna Reviews 'Fabulous' Film After Screening

Akshay Kumar is back to the box office business with his latest film BellBottom, which releases in cinemas today. The film, which opened to largely positive reviews, is expected to end the 18-month-long box office dry spell amid Covid pandemic.

Akshay’s wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has approved the film by calling it “a must-watch." Twinkle took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the couple heading for the premiere in London.

“Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie- Bellbottom! #mustwatch," she captioned the picture. Akshay Kumar took to the comments section to express his happiness of Twinkle’s approval of the film.

“It feels like a walk in the park when she approves #BellBottom is a #mustwatch, she said it, not me (tongue out emoji)," he commented.

The espionage thriller was originally scheduled to release in April this year, but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Vashu Bhagnani is backing the film along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India’s forgotten heroes. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film also features actors Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.

