Akshay Kumar Birthday: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Others Wish the Bellbottom Star

Indian actor Akshay Kumar turned 53 on September 9, 2020. The megastar, who is fondly referred as Khiladi by his friends and fans, is currently in the UK to conclude shooting for his upcoming big project, Bell Bottom. However, the star’s colleagues are sending their love from across borders by wishing him online.

Akshay’s good friend, actor Ajay Devgn shared a candid snap of him with the superstar. He tweeted, “Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come “

Kareena Kapoor penned a heartfelt wish for Akshay on Instagram. She posted a throwback picture featuring the actor with her actress sister Karisma.

“This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar (sic),” wrote Akshay’s Good Newwz co-star.

Actor Politician Manoj Joshi, who has often worked with Akshay, also wished him on Twitter.

“Many many happy returns of the day Akki bhai @akshaykumar. May almighty bless you with good health and happiness. Stay safe (sic),” he wrote.

Tennis star Saina Nehwal also remembered Akshay as the man with a golden heart. “Happy Birthday sir @akshaykumar the man with golden heart, May you continue winning hearts & spreading smiles. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar (sic),” wrote Saina via Twitter.

Jacky Bhagnani, co-producer of Bell-Bottom, shared a look of the superstar from the film. “Throwback to the 80s! The suave retro look of @akshaykumar sir from #Bellbottom (sic),” reads his tweet.

Tisca Chopra expressed how much she admired the actor’s work in her birthday greeting.

“Hope you have a crackling birthday @akshaykumar!! Your evolution as an actor, the solid work ethic & tremendous discipline sets the bar so very high .. Have your best year yet, can’t wait to see you on the big screen again.. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar (sic),” wrote Tisca on Twitter.

Good friend and frequent co-star Vindu Dara Singh wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to a ‘REAL’ superhero called @akshaykumar! What he does for the needy no one will ever know as most of it is quietly done but his motto of staying grounded has helped him achieve great heights ! May you keep shining like a superstar !#HappybirthdayAkshayKumar (sic).”

Here’s how some of the other celebrities wished Akshay on his special day:

Akshay is currently shooting for Bellbottom in Scotland. His wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Nitara and Aarav are also with them.