1-min read

Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol & Riteish Deshmukh Woo Housefull 4 Leading Ladies in First Song Ek Chumma

All the six lead cast members Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda can be seen in this funny dance number set in London.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol & Riteish Deshmukh Woo Housefull 4 Leading Ladies in First Song Ek Chumma
Image: Instagram

Housefull 4's first song titled Ek Chumma is out. The song is shot entirely in London, with lots of elements from the city strewn all over the video. All the six lead cast members of Housefull 4 - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda - can be seen in this funny dance number.

The video shows all the three male leads trying to woo the actresses by constantly asking them for a kiss in return for all that they have done for them. But the girls refuse to oblige. The actors can be seen chasing the female leads in colourful Scottish kilts while the ladies aim to hit them with their high heels.

In one shot, Akshay Kumar is seen kissing the foot of Pooja Hegdem and ends up getting a whack across his face.

The song, written by Sameer Anjaan and sung by Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri, has an Arabic flavour in the music. The music has composed by Sohail Sen. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder.

Akshay Kumar shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Get ready to move to your new fav. song!Groove to the amazing beats of #EkChumma from #Housefull4 NOW!

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala, Housefull 4 is based on the concept of reincarnation, spanning 600 years from 1419 to 2019. The film is set to hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

