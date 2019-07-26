Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akshay Kumar Books Christmas 2020 Release Date for Bachchan Pandey, First Poster Out

Before Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar will be seen in at least five projects— Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
The first Poster of Bachchan Pandey.
Trust Akshay Kumar for doing something new with every project. The prolific actor has booked Christmas 2020 for the release of his latest project titled Bachchan Pandey.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first poster of the film Friday, and it seems Kumar will be playing another patriotic character in the film. Adarsh wrote, “Akshay Kumar in and as #BachchanPandey... The newest collaboration of Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala...Directed by Farhad Samji... #Christmas 2020 release.”

But before that, Kumar will be seen in at least five projects— Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. He is constantly experimenting with his roles and that has made him one of the most relevant actors in the Hindi film industry right now.

This Independence Day, his film Mission Mangal will be hitting the screens. He talked to Hindustan Times about his diverse choice of films. He said, “I’ve learned that if I do different genres, I won’t be tagged. So I decided I’ve to do different kinds of films. I am thankful to people and the media for criticising me to that point and bringing out the best in me.”

The other actors of Bachchan Pandey haven’t been revealed yet. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

