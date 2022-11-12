Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence on Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Says 'I Was Not Satisfied With...'

Akshay Kumar confirmed he is not part of Hera Pheri 3. The actor, who played Raju in the Hera Pheri franchise with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, opted out of the film and Kartik Aaryan is now set to replace Akshay. The Ram Setu actor, speaking at a panel on Saturday, revealed that he was offered the movie but he was not happy with the script.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, the actor added that he is sad that he will not be a part of the film. “Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn’t been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can’t do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,” he said.

The first Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Fans still remember the film for the characters and the iconic dialogues. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Fans have been waiting for a decade now for the third film to be announced.

On Friday, the news of Akshay’s exit and Kartik’s addition to the franchise made the headlines. Paresh had also confirmed that Kartik will be replacing Akshay in the franchise. Following the news, angry Akshay fans revolted by trending ‘No Akshay No Hera Pheri 3’ on Twitter. A Bollywood Hungama report also claimed that Akshay demanded Rs 90 crore for the film. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala attempted to convince him to take a portion of profit sharing but the talks did not materialise.

