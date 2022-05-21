Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence On Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'I've Not Seen It But...'

Akshay Kumar has finally reacted to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was seen playing the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. While fans couldn’t help but remember Akshay when the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released, the actor has now shared his thought on the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay confessed that he is yet to watch the film but he has heard the script. “Maine nahi dekhi hai film. But yes, I do know the story about it, and I am going to watch it soon,” he said.

Previously, Vidya Balan had sent her best wishes to the team. The actress, who played Manjulika in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has shared the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Instagram along with her note for the team. “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can’t wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” she said, tagging Kartik, Kiara, Tabu and others involved in the making of the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has opened to an impressive box office collection. On Friday, the film minted Rs. 14.11 crores. It has left behind Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, and turned out to be the highest opening day grosser amongst all Bollywood films. The film also emerged as Kartik’s biggest opener.

Kangana Ranaut, whose film Dhaakad clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, congratulated Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the team of the film for its day 1 box office collection. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office… Congratulations to entire team of the film (sic).”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Prithiviraj. The actor stars alongside debutant Manushi Chillar.

