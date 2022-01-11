Akshay Kumar Breaks Into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's House And Munches On Snacks In New Video. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu teamed up for a new ad commercial. The ad, for a renowned snacks brand, features Akshay as a thief who breaks into Samantha’s house. Akshay and Samantha shared the video on their social media accounts on Tuesday.

The video begins with Akshay cautiously entering the house in search of prized possessions. However, his eyes fall upon a pack of snacks placed in a cupboard. Throwing caution to the wind, Akshay reaches out to the pack but is soon caught by the house’s resident Samantha and her on-screen family.

Samantha and her family snatches the pack from him and enjoy it while Akshay watches. Eventually, they offer it to him as well. While he relishes the snack, Samantha calls in the cops. Akshay shared the ad with the caption, “Life mein ki pehli baar chori try, aur apna ho gaya bheja fry Samantha ke ghar mein nahi tha taala (Tried stealing for the first time but got brain fried. Samantha’s house didn’t have a lock)." Samantha too shared the ad on her Instagram and wrote, “Police officer of the movie turns out to be a Kurkure chor. @akshaykumar what is this behaviour?"

Life mein ki pehli baar chori try, aur apna ho gaya bheja fry Samantha ke ghar mein nahi tha taala, #Kurkure khaate khaate #AbLagaMasala @Samanthaprabhu2 @KurkureSnacks #Ad pic.twitter.com/iIlVVMnP9d— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 11, 2022

Although she is yet to announce a film in Bollywood, Samantha made her Hindi industry debut with The Family Man 2 last year. The Amazon Prime Video series featured Samantha in a bold avatar, playing the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil. While fans wait for her Bollywood film announcement, Samantha has been making headlines for her item song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The song, a first for her, became an instant hit among fans. Besides the song, Samantha has also a few movies in the pipeline, including Yashoda and Shaakuntalam.

On the other hand, Akshay too has been busy with his upcoming projects. Last seen in Atrangi Re in December, Akshay has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Gorkha.

