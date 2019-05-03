English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence Over Canadian Citizenship, Avengers Endgame Biggest Blockbuster in India
Priyanka Chopra turns bridesmaid for Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding, Rishi Kapoor opens up about battle with cancer and 'PM Narendra Modi' gets a new release date.
Priyanka Chopra turns bridesmaid for Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding, Rishi Kapoor opens up about battle with cancer and 'PM Narendra Modi' gets a new release date.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has responded to the questions he has been facing about his nationality. In a Twitter post on Friday, he wrote that he is a tax-payer In India and intends to make the country ‘stronger and stronger.’ Kumar added that he intends to contribute to nation building in every way possible and that he loved the country, no matter what people say about his citizenship.
Marvel Studios' latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has successfully demonstrated that the Indian audiences are a sucker for superheroes and fantasy-fiction. The Russo Brothers' behemoth has rewritten all box office records in its favour and seems unstoppable going ahead. The fact that no major Bollywood or regional films are releasing around the time is a testimony to the formidable force that Hollywood has to offer, in the form of Endgame.
In another news, Priyanka Chopra was Sophie Turner's bridesmaid for her wedding with fiance Joe Jonas in Las Vegas. Priyanka and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle are planning a splashier wedding party this summer, reported E! Online.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Akshay Kumar broke silence over questions surrounding his Canadian citizenship in a Twitter post. Kumar’s post says that the negativity surrounding his citizenship is unwarranted and that he does not need to prove his love for the nation. He also stated that even though he holds a Canadian passport, he has not visited the nation in past seven years.
Read: Akshay Kumar Responds to Citizenship Row, Says 'Never Denied I Hold A Canadian Passport'
On Friday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh collated day-wise earning of Avengers: Endgame in India and came out with a final number that is mind boggling. As per report, Endgame, in the first week, has earned Rs 260.40 cr Nett and Rs 310 cr Gross in India. In reaching the milestone, it outdid the first week box office collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2, which made Rs 247 crore, and also defeated many Bollywood films, like Dangal, Sultan, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, by a huge margin.
Read: Avengers Endgame Biggest Box Office Blockbuster in India, Beats Bollywood by Long Margin
Kevin Jonas' wife of nine years, Danielle Jonas, and Nick Jonas' wife of five months, Priyanka Chopra, were Sophie Turner's bridesmaids for her surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. One video of the wedding that has been doing the rounds gave a sneak peek of Priyanka, who can be seen in a white dress with a flower headband, matching the decor and mood of the wedding.
Read: Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been staying in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor for almost eight months, has finally spoken up about his undisclosed illness. Rishi was away from the country receiving medical treatment for in New York. In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi Kapoor confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health.
Read: Rishi Kapoor Declares He is 'Cancer-Free', to Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant
Bollywood biopic PM Narendra Modi will hit the theaters on May 24, after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced, the film’s makers said on Friday.
Read: PM Narendra Modi Biopic to Now Release on May 24 After Lok Sabha Election Results
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Marvel Studios' latest offering, Avengers: Endgame, has successfully demonstrated that the Indian audiences are a sucker for superheroes and fantasy-fiction. The Russo Brothers' behemoth has rewritten all box office records in its favour and seems unstoppable going ahead. The fact that no major Bollywood or regional films are releasing around the time is a testimony to the formidable force that Hollywood has to offer, in the form of Endgame.
In another news, Priyanka Chopra was Sophie Turner's bridesmaid for her wedding with fiance Joe Jonas in Las Vegas. Priyanka and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle are planning a splashier wedding party this summer, reported E! Online.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Akshay Kumar broke silence over questions surrounding his Canadian citizenship in a Twitter post. Kumar’s post says that the negativity surrounding his citizenship is unwarranted and that he does not need to prove his love for the nation. He also stated that even though he holds a Canadian passport, he has not visited the nation in past seven years.
Read: Akshay Kumar Responds to Citizenship Row, Says 'Never Denied I Hold A Canadian Passport'
On Friday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh collated day-wise earning of Avengers: Endgame in India and came out with a final number that is mind boggling. As per report, Endgame, in the first week, has earned Rs 260.40 cr Nett and Rs 310 cr Gross in India. In reaching the milestone, it outdid the first week box office collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2, which made Rs 247 crore, and also defeated many Bollywood films, like Dangal, Sultan, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, by a huge margin.
Read: Avengers Endgame Biggest Box Office Blockbuster in India, Beats Bollywood by Long Margin
Kevin Jonas' wife of nine years, Danielle Jonas, and Nick Jonas' wife of five months, Priyanka Chopra, were Sophie Turner's bridesmaids for her surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. One video of the wedding that has been doing the rounds gave a sneak peek of Priyanka, who can be seen in a white dress with a flower headband, matching the decor and mood of the wedding.
Read: Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been staying in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor for almost eight months, has finally spoken up about his undisclosed illness. Rishi was away from the country receiving medical treatment for in New York. In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Rishi Kapoor confirmed he is now "cancer-free" and opened up about his health.
Read: Rishi Kapoor Declares He is 'Cancer-Free', to Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant
Bollywood biopic PM Narendra Modi will hit the theaters on May 24, after the Lok Sabha Election results are announced, the film’s makers said on Friday.
Read: PM Narendra Modi Biopic to Now Release on May 24 After Lok Sabha Election Results
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Thinks He is in the Wrong Profession, Here's Why
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
- Jio Effect: BSNL Bumper Offer Extended Till June 30, Offers 2.21GB Data per day
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results