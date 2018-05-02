GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence Over Rustom Costume Auction Row, Says 'We Didn't Do Anything Wrong'

Last week, Akshay, in a tweet, announced that his "Rustom" costume would be auctioned for charity.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2018, 9:20 AM IST
Image: Twinke Khanna Official Twitter
Akshay Kumar on Tuesday responded to the criticism over the auction of the naval uniform that has been used in his film Rustom, saying he doesn't think he and his wife have done anything wrong as the auction intends to support a good cause.

During an event where he was present as the brand ambassador of New India Conclave, the actor was asked to comment on the ongoing controversy.

"I support my wife on that matter. I and my wife are doing some work with good intention for a good cause. That was a costume that I used in the film. It is going for (for auction) a good cause. I do not think we have done anything wrong."

"If anyone finds it wrong then it is okay. I cannot do anything on that," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Last week, Akshay, in a tweet, announced that his "Rustom" costume would be auctioned for charity and "the proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare."




Soon after the actor's tweet went viral, he and his wife Twinkle Khanna were mercilessly trolled on social media.

Responding to one of the trolls, Twinkle had said: "As a society, do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action!"


