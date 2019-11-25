Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Brings Out Party Tricks as Housefull Team Celebrates Film's Success

'Housefull' franchise actors gathered under one roof to celebrate the fourth installment's success. Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others were seen in attendance.

November 25, 2019
Akshay Kumar has delivered another hit this year in the form of franchise Housefull's fourth installment that released days ahead of Diwali in 2019. The actor was seen celebrating the mega success of the film as the franchise actors got together for a party. Akshay was seen dressed in a pink hoodie and white trousers ensemble and he carried off his casual look with style. Even though the the actor does not partake in drinking, he did show some cool party tricks with champagne bottles. Other people were seen having fun with each other.

Bollywood stars Akshay, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D Souza, Sajid Nadidwala and other cast and crew members were seen partying together. Some of them have worked in one Housefull film or more, except Genelia. Candid videos of the actors partying were shared by Jacqueline to her Instagram stories and sees the group of artists having a lot of joy and fun.

However, Akshay is yet to see release of his upcoming film Good Newwz, which releases on December 27. The comedy film featuring Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is the last big release this year and is expected to enter well into 2020 as well.

Earlier, the release of the official trailer of Good Newwz was followed by a flurry of tweets in praise of its stars. On YouTube, the trailer garnered a staggering response and has crossed 56 million views so far.

Good Newwz revolves around two married couples, who are trying to conceive a baby.

Meanwhile check out pics from the Housefull 4 success party night below:

housefull

akshya 1

akshay 2

jacqueline

(With inputs from IANS)

