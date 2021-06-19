Akshay Kumar to Star in Dhoom 4? Actor Finally Reacts to Reports

The social media was filled with posts suggesting that Akshay Kumar has been finalised to play the main role in the fourth edition of the Dhoom series. The speculations started after some people on the internet posted information suggesting that Salman Khan and Akshay will be starring in Dhoom 4. There was no confirmation from the actors or the makers when the posts were made. Considering that big names like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham have been part of the previous Dhoom movies, fans did not find it difficult to believe that Akshay could be the next Dhoom hero.

Khiladi Kumar has now in an interview with the Hindustan Times, has rubbished such speculations and reports. He has termed his association with Dhoom 4 as ‘FAKE NEWS!’. The actor has been keeping exceedingly busy as his films Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and a few others are already in pipeline.

A few days ago Akshay had taken to his social media to inform his fans that Bell Bottom will be getting a theatrical release worldwide on July 27. He had shared a video of himself in which he is wearing a suit and is carrying a briefcase to announce the date. The fans' excitement regarding the theatrical release of the movie can be seen in the comments section. Many Instagram users have also shared their opinion about Akshay’s look.

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Denzil Smith, Aniruddh Dave, Adil Hussain, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The soon to be released Hindi movie has been written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh and is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Meanwhile, in March, before the second wave of coronavirus had hit India Akki had shared a photo of Nushrratt Bharuccha with two giant lunch boxes from the sets of Ram Setu.

“That’s how @nushrrattbharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu", he had written.

