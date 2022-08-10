Akshay Kumar Calls Dowry 'Extortion', Says Not Many Films Are Made on the Subject

Akshay Kumar is known for making films on various social issues. His upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, too, talks about the issue of dowry. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor called the practice of dowry ‘extortion.’ “We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very much there in India. It’s in the layers. Some call it dowry, gift, ‘sankalp’. It has different names,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“Some demand that they want to have the wedding on a large scale. I would call it extortion. The father, the brother are not that capable, and yet they try to do as much as they can so that it (the wedding) happens,” the actor added. He called Raksha Bandhan a sensitive film and said that not many movies have been made on the subject of dowry. “If the film works even on 5-10 per cent of people who watch it, I’ll feel as if I have made the biggest film ever,” Akshay Kumar was quoted as saying.

Raksha Bandhan, which is all set to release on 11th August, puts the bond between a brother and his four sisters in the spotlight. While Akshay plays the dotting brother, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth play his sister. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar playing the actor’s love interest.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. The film will clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Indian remake of Forrest Gump.

