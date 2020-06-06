Akshay Kumar Calls Khiladi 'A Stepping Stone' In His Career As Abbas-Mustan Post Throwback Pic

As Akshay Kumar-starrer Khiladi clocked 28 years on Friday, filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan shared a throwback picture with the Bollywood star, remembering their 1992 hit action thriller.

The 1992 film marked Akshay and Abbas-Mustan's first project together and because of his incredible performance in the film, the actor got the title "Khiladi" in Bollywood.

Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of the film, the director duo wrote on their official Twitter account: "Dear Akshay Kumar, today it is 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team, especially Johnny Lever bhai."

Re-tweeting the picture, Akshay called it "a stepping stone" in his career and wrote: "How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai? It's not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi."

How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpiUBpQyu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2020

The film also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. His next release will be Sooryavanshi, with Katrina Kaif. The film has been put on an indefinite hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will also have special appearances by Simmba star Ranveeer Singh and Singham star Ajay Devgn.