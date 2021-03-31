Akshay Kumar Captures 'Classic' Pic of Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Akshay Kumar is known for his cheeky comments and never misses a chance to pull pranks on his co-actors. In his latest Instagram post, he shared a picture of his Ram Setu co-actor Nushrratt Bharuccha with a set of tiffin boxes of gigantic proportions. In the snap, she is seen clad in a maroon printed saree which she has teamed up with a sleeveless white blouse and silver jewellery. To give the photo a happy playful look, she is seen posing while standing between the two huge boxes.

Giving the picture a witty caption, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “That’s how @nushrrattbharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu." In less than half an hour of being shared, the post has garnered over 1400 comments, most of which are of praise for the actress’ beauty. Many people have dropped heart eye emojis, heart emojis, fire emojis to share their opinion about the snap.

This is not the first time that Akshay has clicked Nushrratt’s picture. Earlier in the day, his muse had herself shared an artistic monochrome picture on Instagram which was clicked by him. She kept the caption of her stunning picture simple by only writing, "Classic"in the caption. The actress can be seen all smiles for the camera and has left her hair loose around her shoulders. To complete her simple yet classy look,she has worn earrings and a neckpiece.

Nushrratt, Akshay along with Jacqueline Fernandez have been shooting for their upcoming Bollywood film titled Ram Setu. All three of them had gone to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the muhurat of themovie. The shooting of the film that is being directed by Abhishek Sharma has begun in Goregaon Film City in Mumbai.Apart from Ram Setu, Nushrratt boasts of a vast trajectory of projects under her name, namelyHurdang, Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, and Ajeeb Daastaans.