Akshay Kumar Celebrates 30 Years in Bollywood, Unveils Special Prithiviraj Poster; ‘Remember My First Film Saugandh’

Akshay Kumar is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood. Akshay who is fondly known as Khiladi of Bollywood never fails to impress his fans with his hit films. The actor’s much-anticipated film Prithviraj is set to hit the theatres on June 3, finally after the COVID-19 hiatus. Ahead of the movie’s release, Akshay just completed 30 years in the entertainment industry, and to mark the occasion, the Yash Raj Films unveiled a new poster of the film as a surprise.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films, we see the actor unveiling the poster as he is happy and surprised. Akshay Kumar said, “It didn’t even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema. It’s fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh! The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special.”

Celebrating @akshaykumar and his 30 years of incredible cinema! Watch the unveiling video NOW! Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/KfvkkyCKZR— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 4, 2022

The special poster is made of several other posters of Akshay’s films, that the actor featured in, over the years. They are fixed in the shape of Akshay’s character of Prithviraj in the eponymous film.

This is Yash Raj Films’ first historical drama and is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar essays the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to release on 3rd June.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita. Sharing a motion poster of her character, he wrote, “Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion.

The teaser of the film had released in November last year. Talking about the same, the actor had said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.