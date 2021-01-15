Akshay Kumar Celebrates Bravehearts on Army Day with a Game of Volleyball

Army Day is celebrated in India on January 15 every year. On this occasion, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met some of the soldiers of the Indian Army and played a quick match of volleyball with them.

The actor took to Instagram to document the occasion. He wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball.” The slow-motion video captures a very tactful blocking of the volleyball by one of the players.

On the work front, Akshay is currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will also feature Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar and Arshad Warsi.

Bachchan Pandey will see Akshay Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Arshad Warsi as a struggling actor.

In Pics: Check Out the Fierce Look of Akshay Kumar as Bachchan Pandey!

Akshay recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film also has Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Apart from this, he has other interesting projects in the pipeline, like Bell Bottom, Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj. His action film Sooryavanshi is also touted to release this year.