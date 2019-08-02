Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Charges Rs 54 Crore for Rowdy Rathore 2: Report

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar will be charging a much higher signing amount for his next film. Read here to find out more.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Charges Rs 54 Crore for Rowdy Rathore 2: Report
Image: Instagram
Riding high on the success of his back to back blockbusters, Akshay Kumar has reportedly hiked his fees for a film he will sign henceforth. Akshay is one of those stars who does three or more films each year, and most of them do good business at the box office. Its is only natural for a star of his status to raise his signing amount.

Only recently, Forbes released their list of World's Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019, and Akshay was the only Indian to feature on it. And seems like he would continue to remain in the list, and only climb up further in the numbers.

As per report, a trade source revealed to the newspaper Deccan Chronicle, "Akshay is fond of the number nine. When he was working on Rowdy Rathore, he billed the makers for Rs 27 crore. But that was in 2012. Now, Akshay demands a cool Rs 54 crore and gets it too."

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali had bankrolled Rowdy Rathore, which was directed by Prabhudheva. And when Akshay shifted the release date of Pad Man last year to get a free run for Padmaavat at the box office, he jokingly asked Bhansali to promise him a sequel. And now that the sequel is happening, the makers realise that they will need to pay him exactly double for it," the insider added.

Akshay is fresh off the success of his period-war film Kesari and is gearing up for the release of Mission Mangal, which releases on August 15. He has Housefull 4 and Good News releasimng later this year. Additionally, Akshay also has Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, a series with Amazon Prime Video and Bachchan Pandey lined up for 2020.

