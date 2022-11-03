Akshay Kumar to Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi Film; Salman Khan Mobbed at Its Launch

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in director Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat”. This will mark Akshay’s Marathi film debut. The actor said it’s a huge responsibility to play the role of the Maratha warrior king.

“I am playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I got the role because of Raj Thackeray, he told me, ‘Akshay you should do this role’. And I was taken aback. It is a huge deal for me to play the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a huge task, and I would like to say I will give my best,” Kumar told reporters at a press conference of the forthcoming film.

The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who got mobbed by the crowd present there. Meanwhile, Mahesh Manjrekar, who is also the host of Bigg Boss Marathi, said Akshay is the apt choice for the role.

“It was my wish to work with Akshay. And for this role I couldn’t see any other actor but him. We wanted a certain personality and look, and Akshay had the apt image to play a Hindu raja,” the director said.

The makers shared the first glimpse of Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the actor said the team will further work on the look.

“To play the role of such a legendary personality is a huge responsibility. I am so happy about this. It is dream come true kind of a role,” Akshay added.

“Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat”, produced by Vaseem Qureshi, is set to be released in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film will clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif.

