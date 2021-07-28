Akshay Kumar Clarifies After Mistakenly Crediting Ajay Devgn for Writing 'Sipahi' Poem

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday released a special video, commemorating the Indian soldiers. The video, titled ‘Ajay Devgn’s heartfelt tribute to the Indian Brave Hearts,’ has the actor reciting a poem named ‘Sipahi’. The actor earlier teased the same poem in the trailer of his upcoming war drama, Bhuj: The Pride of India. His post came a day after Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. Reacting to the poem, Akshay Kumar had tweeted, “I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar?”

However, Akshay has now added another tweet to his original post, crediting writer Manoj Muntashir for penning down the poem. “Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn,” he wrote.

Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021

To which Manoj replied, “Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers."

Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers. https://t.co/W35i99xykd— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) July 27, 2021

Ajay Devgn later thanked Akshay for his “nicest words”. Quoting Akshay’s tweet, Ajay wrote, “Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi.”

Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi🙏 https://t.co/jrayiA7J66— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 27, 2021

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like Suhaag (1994) and Khakee (2004). Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India highlights a chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and follows IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) who ensured India’s victory by re-constructing the Bhuj airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

