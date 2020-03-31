Akshay Kumar Compares Coronavirus Lockdown to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss

Akshay Kumar has likened the 21-days nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus to the reality show Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

In an interview with a radio station, the Rustom star said that he thinks that God is Bigg Boss who has asked everyone to stay at home. The actor added that the person who will remain indoor during the lockdown will emerge victorious.

The Khiladi of Bollywood has urged people to spend time with their family, practice hygiene and pay attention to their health. He added that people tend to neglect their health at such times.

The actor also revealed that he too is working from home and talking to directors and producers on video calls.

Akshay also said that he makes short videos at home and put them out on social media to interact with people.

A few days ago, Akshay shared a video in which he looked angry at the behaviour of people who are not following rules and regulations.

In that video, he asked people not to venture out of their homes to defeat coronavirus, which has infected over 1,200 people and killed over 30 in the country. He went on to add that by stepping out of their home people are putting others’ lives at risk.

The actor has also joined the fight against coronavirus by contributing Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund.



