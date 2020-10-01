Akshay Kumar Completes Bell Bottom Shoot, Shares New Poster

Akshay Kumar announced that he has completed shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom, by releasing a brand new poster from the film. The poster from the period spy thriller shows the actor running on the tarmac in a suit, with his sunglasses on and a bag in his hand.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here's the poster."

Huma Qureshi, who also stars in the film, shared the poster and wrote, "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!!"

A day before, Akshay had shared a group photo of the cast and crew of the film, saying that their Glasgow schedule was over and they were off to London. He wrote, "So many happy faces in one frame...that’s the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London Grinning face with smiling eyes #BellBottom."

Akshay's discipline and time management is a well-known fact. However, for the first time in 18 years, he decided to alter his cardinal rule to work over eight hours a day. After landing in Scotland, the crew had to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of two weeks and as a result, they lost precious time. Akshay comprehended the economic hit the producers of the film will be facing given the huge size of the unit, and therefore recommended a double shift. That helped in wrapping up the film's shooting so fast during a pandemic.