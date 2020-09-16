Akshay Kumar Confirms Laxmmi Bomb Releasing Straight on OTT This Diwali

The fate of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb has been debated ever since the nationwide lockdown led to movie theatres being shut. There were speculative reports as to whether the film would wait for theatres to reopen or release on an OTT platform.

Akshay has finally put to rest all speculation by announcing on Wednesday that the film will be releasing this Diwali on a streaming service. "Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali," he posted on Instagram, alongwith a teaser video of his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi in the film.

While some reports had claimed earlier that the film was initially supposed to release on an OTT platform on September 9 to coincide with Akshay's birthday. Recent news from earlier this month suggested that it has been postponed to Diwali 2020. Other reports suggested that the makers had put a stop to the digital release of the film altogether, and would wait for theatres to reopen.

While the film was supposed to hit theatres in May on the occasion of Eid, the lockdown paused that plan. Disney+ Hotstar had announced in the end of June that Laxmmi Bomb would be releasing on the platform, though an official release date was not revealed.

The horror comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, is directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios.