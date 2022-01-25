Akshay Kumar Congratulates Prithviraj Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on Winning Padma Shri

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, best known for directing television epic ‘Chanakya’ and critically acclaimed film ‘Pinjar, is among the Padma Shri winners of 2022. The Padma Awards this year were announced on the eve of Republic Day. Dwivedi is among the 107 Padma Shri Award recipients this year, which also includes singers Sonu Nigam and Rashid Khan from the field of Art.

Dwivedi is currently making the period film Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar. The Bollywood star congratulated his film’s director on winning the Padma Shri. Akshay tweeted, “Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud."

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 25, 2022

The film director and script writer is best known for directing the 1991 television epic Chanakya in which he also played the title role of the political strategist Chanakya and an inspiration for millions. His other major work is the 2003 film Pinjar, a tragic love story set amidst the Hindu-Muslim tensions during the Partition of India, based on Amrita Pritam’s novel of the same name.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

