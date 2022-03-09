Akshay Kumar Cracks Up Audience as He Calls Kapil Sharma ‘Bewafa’ In Viral BTS Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the funniest actors in Bollywood. Khiladi Kumar often pulls off jokes and pranks on his co-stars on his film sets, the actor followed the suit during his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The Sooryavanshi actor recently visited the popular comedy show to promote his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey’s song ‘Bewafa’, what happened next made the audience burst into laughter.

The Namaste London actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video from TKSS. As Akshay promoted he explained the meaning of the term with Kapil, during the course of the explanation, he also took a playful dig at Kapil, calling him bewafa.

The short clip sees both Kapil and Akshay explaining the meaning of bewafa, which means disloyal. Akshay said that anyone could be a traitor, including their close friends, family, acquaintances, or those who work for them. At the end of the video, he says, “Mere life ka bewafa hai, Kapil.” Kapil pretends to walk away and says, “Ainvayi…” After this, both of them start dancing to the song.

Akshay captioned his video, “Bewafa…yane dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma . Aur aapki? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa!!

As soon as the video hit the photo-sharing platform, it left netizens cracking up, and scores of fans left laughing emoticons in the comments section. B Praak who crooned the song Bewafa too chimed into the comments section to drop heart and fire emoticons.

Earlier, there were reports of a rift between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma, as the actor was reportedly unhappy about a certain clip from his previous visit on the show being leaked, despite him requesting the makers to edit it out. However, Kapil cleared the air later and termed it a miscommunication. At the time, he issued a clarification on Twitter and wrote, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me.”

Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on March 18. Akshay has several films lined up, including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Sethu.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

