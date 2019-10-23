Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one actor whose consistency in his performance has brought him where he stands today. An outsider who carved his own path, the actor recently talked about being blessed and content with whatever he has achieved till date.

In an interview, the actor was asked if there's something that makes the actor insecure or if there are things that are left underachieved. On this the actor said, "By God’s grace and my parents’ blessings, I have everything that one can dream of. Never had I thought that I will reach here and that life will give me so much." Feeling gracious I only feel a sense of gratitude for what I have." Having come a long way from where he began and covering a huge distance is what fills the actor with happiness, he said.

“As for insecurities, na mujhe pehle thi aur na aaj hai. Laanat hai if I ever feel that way after all that I have been blessed with. My parents didn’t ever let that enter my mind. Socha tha ki ek Chandni Chowk ka launda kabhi Akshay Kumar banega," the actor added saying that he is currently at an age where he has no reason to feel insecure.

Despite having minor setbacks in his filmography, Akshay Kumar is known to be among the few actors who can pull off any genre with ease. Be it action, comedy, romance or thriller, the actor can rule any genre.

Currently promoting his upcoming movie Housefull 4, Akshay will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz costarring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh slated for a December release this year. In March 2020, he will be seen playing Rohit Shetty’s cop in the movie titled Sooryavanshi co-starring Katrina Kaif.

