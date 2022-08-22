Akshay Kumar Cuttputlli’s Trailer Fails To Impress Audience

Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli’s trailer was released on August 20. It narrates the story of a serial killer, who targets school girls. This film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and has been shot in Kasauli. It is reported that the movie is a remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. At the time of releasing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab Cuttputlli hain.”

And, it seems fans are not pleased with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film.

A user wrote that the thrill quotient in Cuttputlli’s trailer is not charismatic like Ratsasan. The user expressed his desire to watch Ratsasan’s sequel. “Ratsasan is a masterpiece. It’s one of the best original thrillers ever been created in India, “ her wrote.

A user said, “Those who watched Ratsasan, they will never watch it’s remake. Original one is a masterpiece.”

Another requested not to “ruin the charm” of Ratsasan.

Some also expressed their opinion regarding the remakes of thriller films. According to many, there is absolutely no thrill in watching remakes for suspense thrillers. People already know the suspense and this makes thriller film remakes quite bland.

A few were unhappy with its OTT release. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jabki saare theatre open hai still your movies are coming on ott

Aseem Arora has written the screenplay and dialogues for this film. Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi are part of Cuttputlli. The project is backed by Capsule Films, Pooja Entertainment & Films have bankrolled. Dr. Zeus and Tanishk Bagchi have composed music. This film is all set to release on September 2.

You can watch the trailer here:



Akshay Kumar was last seen Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. It failed to create an impact at the box office. It was directed by Aanand L Rai.

