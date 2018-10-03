English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Cycling Freehand at Day-break is Everyone’s #FitnessGoal
Akshay Kumar cycling freehand at sunrise will give you all the inspiration you need to achieve your fitness goals.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. (Image: Instagram/Akshay Kumar)
One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is known to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen. He is also known for sleeping before 10:00 pm and wake up before sunrise in an industry known for its late night parties.
The 51-year-old actor, who is currently shooting Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer, took to social media on Wednesday morning to share a video of him cycling free-hand on the empty roads of Rajasthan’s desert city.
Dressed in black tee-shirt and shorts, he is seen cycling “no-handed” effortlessly as he practices Judo moves in air.
“Feeling free like you couldn't believe!! Working my #Core as I cycle No-handed on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer. Life is about Balance & Stability, as Functional as this may be, PLEASE don't try this on the Roads #FitIndia #RiseWithTheSun #Om,” he captioned the short clip.
Watch it here:
On Sunday, Akshay posted another video of him doing a neck exercise in the veranda of the heritage hotel he is staying at in Jaisalmer.
“Always been a fan of mornings...even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia,” he captioned it.
Last seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold alongside Mouni Roy, which raked in over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, Akshay will next star in Rajinikanth’s 2.0 as the film’s chief antagonist Dr. Richard.
Housefull 4 also stars actors Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday and Pooja Hegde in important roles.
Always been a fan of mornings...even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/wgkgOSi05e— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 30, 2018
Last seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold alongside Mouni Roy, which raked in over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, Akshay will next star in Rajinikanth’s 2.0 as the film’s chief antagonist Dr. Richard.
Housefull 4 also stars actors Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday and Pooja Hegde in important roles.
